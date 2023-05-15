Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $367.07. 276,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,553. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

