Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361,566 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,506,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 153,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,699. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

BAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

