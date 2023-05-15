Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $15.49 Million Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Restaurant Brands International worth $15,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock worth $21,431,501. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.21. The company had a trading volume of 99,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.07%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

