Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $14.70 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,755 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.54. 454,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,341. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.22. The firm has a market cap of $433.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

