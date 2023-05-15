Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Acquires 1,200 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.69. 189,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,289. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

