Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 29,066 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,066 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.80% of Teck Resources worth $152,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,746. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

See Also

