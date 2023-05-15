Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120,606 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $226,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 691 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $634.14. The stock had a trading volume of 395,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.25. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

