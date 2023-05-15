Bank of Nova Scotia Has $623.74 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the period. BCE makes up 1.6% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in BCE were worth $623,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 363.0% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 28,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 306,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 276,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $55.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

