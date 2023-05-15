Bank of Nova Scotia Has $195.98 Million Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 453,996 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.83% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $195,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $172,857,000 after buying an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,058,188 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,146,794,000 after buying an additional 1,729,461 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.23. The stock had a trading volume of 564,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,985. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Read More

