Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 46,167 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.33% of CAE worth $81,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in CAE by 698.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAE. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

CAE stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.73. 44,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,697. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.91.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. CAE had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $751.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

