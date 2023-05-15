Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,633,502 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 5.2% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 1.69% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,995,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. CIBC raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.24. The company had a trading volume of 461,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,516. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.