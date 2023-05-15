Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Update

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,600 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the April 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. 116,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,863. The firm has a market cap of $238.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.56. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin R. Kennedy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $342,617.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,984 shares of company stock valued at $118,774. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

