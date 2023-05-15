Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,977,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,774,000 after buying an additional 49,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,962,000 after acquiring an additional 139,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,925,000 after buying an additional 82,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

