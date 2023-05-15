Bank of America Boosts Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target to $23.00

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.56% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance
NYSE VLRS opened at $12.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.57. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,199,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 67.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,441,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 984,581 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,432,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
- Is Novavax Finally Turning Things Around?
- Bargain or Bust? Is Dish Network Stock Overcooked?
- UnitedHealth Group is an AI Stock That Isn’t Beating Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.