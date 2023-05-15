B. Riley Trims The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Target Price to $11.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The Arena Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,530.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 25,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,530.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Arena Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in The Arena Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

