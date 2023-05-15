B. Riley Trims The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Target Price to $11.00

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
AREN stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The Arena Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.66.
In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,530.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Shribman bought 25,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $177,878.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 19,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $75,872.58. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,407,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,530.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 231,119 shares of company stock worth $893,910 in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
