B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Down 1.3 %

RILYT stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,978. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54.

