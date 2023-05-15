Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $236.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AXON. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $201.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average of $194.73. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $783,370.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,643.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $222,280,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,329,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,872,883,000 after purchasing an additional 870,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $102,920,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after buying an additional 390,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Further Reading

