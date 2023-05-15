Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $6.83 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $798.56 million and approximately $24.31 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $6.83 or 0.00024936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020312 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018193 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,361.17 or 0.99925956 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,144 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,143.63016106 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.81988841 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $19,814,043.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

