Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Tops $5.03 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and $96.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.13 or 0.00055579 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001082 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 428,716,132 coins and its circulating supply is 332,653,412 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

