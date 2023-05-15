Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $5.05 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and approximately $127.95 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $15.17 or 0.00055587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00039636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019322 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 428,948,016 coins and its circulating supply is 332,885,296 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.