AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,968 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after buying an additional 3,610,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after buying an additional 178,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

