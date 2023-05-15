ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.81. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 67,600 shares changing hands.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $724.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

