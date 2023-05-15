Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Up 7.8% in April

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $38,914.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,780.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Robert J. Mears sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,209.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 5,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $38,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,780.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $128,330. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atomera

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atomera by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Atomera by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atomera by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Atomera by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.32% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Price Performance

NASDAQ ATOM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 243,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,293. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.59. Atomera has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Atomera from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

