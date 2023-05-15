Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the April 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ATKR traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.52. The company had a trading volume of 380,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.18. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $154.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 128.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

