Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.57) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATYM. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.06) to GBX 450 ($5.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

ATYM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 343 ($4.33). 115,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,813. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 405 ($5.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £479.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,715.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 343.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

