AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Short Interest Down 18.3% in April

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at AstroNova

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas acquired 32,956 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,989,869.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $425,132.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 100,031 shares of company stock worth $1,394,243. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

AstroNova stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.69. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment includes digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

