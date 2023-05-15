Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Shares Purchased by Elequin Securities LLC

Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 1,154.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,295 shares during the quarter. Elequin Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,595,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 195,232 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,403,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 73,749 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,327,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,420 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,298,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 250,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 816,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

ARRW traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.30. 1,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,725. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

