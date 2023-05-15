Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS opened at $9.09 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

