Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,970 shares during the quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned approximately 0.15% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,121,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPTK traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.12. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.67.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions

Crown Proptech Acquisitions does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

