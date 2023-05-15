ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.32.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$17.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.79. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$13.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.88.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$2.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.8325123 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

