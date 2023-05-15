ARB IOT Group Limited’s Quiet Period To Expire on May 15th (NASDAQ:ARBB)

ARB IOT Group’s (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 15th. ARB IOT Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 5th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

ARB IOT Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of ARBB stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. ARB IOT Group has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.40.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited is a provider of complete solutions to clients for the integration of Internet of Things systems and devices from designing to project deployment. ARB IOT Group Limited is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

