Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $502,308.28

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $5.46 million and $502,308.28 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00055681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

