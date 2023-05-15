Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in AON were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of AON by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,272 shares of company stock worth $24,984,327 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE AON opened at $336.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $338.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

