Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FINS stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 55,447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,178,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,903,000 after buying an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

