Analyzing Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) & Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating) and Elio Motors (OTCMKTS:ELIO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gogoro and Elio Motors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogoro $382.83 million 1.20 -$98.91 million ($0.45) -7.11 Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elio Motors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogoro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.3% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 81.4% of Elio Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gogoro and Elio Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogoro -25.84% -35.10% -11.87% Elio Motors N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Gogoro and Elio Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogoro 1 0 1 0 2.00 Elio Motors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogoro presently has a consensus target price of $5.87, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Given Gogoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Elio Motors.

About Gogoro

Gogoro Inc. manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone. It also operates battery swapping infrastructure network for electric vehicles that can be deployed across the cities to provide portable power through battery vending machines. Gogoro Inc. has a strategic partnership with Foxconn Electronics Inc. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc. engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

