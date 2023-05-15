Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $26.83

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

TWNK opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 62.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 467,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 179,205 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 66.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,802,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,733,000 after purchasing an additional 136,363 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

