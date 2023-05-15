Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ANRGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Anaergia from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Anaergia from C$7.25 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$9.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Anaergia Trading Down 31.6 %

ANRGF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13.

About Anaergia

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

