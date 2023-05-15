Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the April 15th total of 49,580,000 shares. Approximately 22.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Amyris Stock Performance

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.63. 5,593,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,293. Amyris has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amyris

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 231,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $284,582.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,546 shares in the company, valued at $753,431.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,667,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,470,000 after buying an additional 575,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after acquiring an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,645,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amyris by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,293,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,383,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 283,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amyris from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amyris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.46.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

