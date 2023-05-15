American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.77. American Shared Hospital Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
