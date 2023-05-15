Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 888

888 reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.75.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.78. The stock had a trading volume of 353,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $76.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,930,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 116.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,268,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,691 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after purchasing an additional 491,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.