ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 282,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALXO. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ALX Oncology by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,021.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.46. 187,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,994. The firm has a market cap of $263.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.