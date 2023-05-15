Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.