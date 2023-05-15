Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$7.10 million during the quarter. Almonty Industries had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 58.44%.
Almonty Industries Price Performance
TSE AII traded up C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$0.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,146. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Almonty Industries has a 12-month low of C$0.54 and a 12-month high of C$1.05.
About Almonty Industries
