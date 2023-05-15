Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $10,058,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

