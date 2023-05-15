Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 15th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Allakos from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Allakos Stock Performance

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $4.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.45. Allakos has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allakos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLK. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,332,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $30,642,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,215,000. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 6,148,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 3,984,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth $10,058,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

(Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.