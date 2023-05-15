Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $24.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00055730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00040487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019291 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,440,688,046 coins and its circulating supply is 7,226,362,887 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.