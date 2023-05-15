Aleph Zero One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00004495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph Zero has a total market cap of $259.70 million and $1.93 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 210,796,252 coins. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.

The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

Buying and Selling Aleph Zero

