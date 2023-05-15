Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Holdings Reduced by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,459 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,757,000 after acquiring an additional 375,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 143.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,628,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 32,544 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $681,796.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,368,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,441. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

