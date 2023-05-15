Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Down 16.5% in April

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,580,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 11,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.92. 970,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,821. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.43. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $102.83.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,062.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,320 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $174,649.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,021.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,431 shares in the company, valued at $957,062.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 9,059 shares of company stock worth $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares worth $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.