Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain Price Performance

AIRG opened at $5.54 on Monday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

About Airgain

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.