Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.70 million-$17.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.13 million.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
AIRG opened at $5.54 on Monday. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76.
Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.
