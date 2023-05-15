Aion Hits 1-Day Volume of $533.58 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $321,105.86 and $533.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00128876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00064031 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00032583 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00040362 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003780 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

